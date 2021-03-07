Young artists wanted to design creative covers for city traffic signal boxes

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Courtesy of Spokane Arts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane high schoolers are invited to design artwork to cover traffic signal boxes around town.

Unsightly utility boxes are all over the city, and Spokane Arts has partnered with STCU and the City of Spokane to cover them up with some aesthetic designs!

Spokane area high school students are invited to submit their artwork for a new round of signal box art wraps. The submission deadline is just a week away! https://t.co/dcOSkwzpth — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) March 7, 2021

High schoolers can submit their designs — up to a maximum of four — on the Spokane Arts website through March 14, after which 10 artists will be selected. Artists who make the cut will also get $150 per box design.

Additional information, including templates and the application, can be found here.

