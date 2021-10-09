You’ll want to head to WSU’s homecoming game early to show proof of vaccination, negative COVID test

by Emily Blume

PULLMAN, Wash.– It’s homecoming weekend for the Cougs and fans heading to Martin Stadium will need to pack proof of vaccination with their jersey.

Starting on Saturday, anyone 12 and older will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or an FDA-approved negative test. That test will need to be taken within three days of the game.

Making sure you’ve provided proof will take a little extra time out of your game-day plans. You can be verified before kickoff by showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at one of the kiosk locations outside of the field.

Gameday verification can also be done at these locations:

Compton Union Building (CUB, 1st Floor, near the food court)

Beasley Coliseum (South entrance)

Cougville (Near “Booky Tent”)

Four guest service kiosks around the stadium (Gate A, Premium Seating, Gate I, Student Plaza)

Once you’re verified, you will get either a wristband or stamp. With that, you will be able to hop into the express lanes at the stadium and get in faster. Those service booths will open at 10 a.m. and Shawn Deeds, WSU Senior Associate Athletic Director, is encouraging fans to get there that early.

Fan and alum Steve Adams considers being a Coug-fan a hobby.

“This is what I do. That’s what I tell people. I don’t hunt or fish. I live on the west side of the state and I come to Cougar football games,” Adams said.

He tried to improvise during their year off, but it wasn’t the same.

“It’s become a big family affair. There are things that happen organically while you’re out here with cheering and high 5’s and that you can’t replace when you’re not here,” Adams explained.

Now, he’s thrilled to back, for his 23rd year, in the same seats he’s held since the start.

Sophomores who missed out last year say they are ready to make up for the lost time.

“I am going to the football game! There is no way I would miss it. I am really excited there, there are a lot of people going. It’s homecoming weekend,” Justus Stajduhar exclaimed.

The school said it has been studying other places that have been trying this over the past few weeks to help make the rollout as smooth as possible. With that being said, athletic leaders are asking people to be patient with the process. This is their first go at it and the process will only get better with time.

If you don’t get verified ahead of the game, you can get screened at the gate, it may just take a bit longer.

Even though fans inside the stadium will either be vaccinated or have tested negative, you will still need to wear a mask unless you’re eating or drinking.

