You'll need your sunglasses today & Saturday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Mark Peterson

It’s going to be a nice, sunny Friday!

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

Fri Mid 4 Things1

Sunny and cool today, but chillier temperatures are on the way.

Fri Dayplanner1

Our highs are about average for this time of year.

Fri Highs1

High pressure will have us under a blue sky and cool temps with light winds – there will be a windchill! Teens overnight and sunny Saturday. Clouds and possible snow Sunday night into Monday with cold temps expected. Cloudy and cool next week.

Fri Planning 71

