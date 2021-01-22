You’ll need your sunglasses today & Saturday – Mark

It’s going to be a nice, sunny Friday!

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

Sunny and cool today, but chillier temperatures are on the way.

Our highs are about average for this time of year.

High pressure will have us under a blue sky and cool temps with light winds – there will be a windchill! Teens overnight and sunny Saturday. Clouds and possible snow Sunday night into Monday with cold temps expected. Cloudy and cool next week.