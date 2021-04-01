You’ll be able to vote for Spokane’s new flag starting Monday

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Flag Commission has announced that members of the public will soon be able to begin voting for a new city flag.

The commission received more than 400 initial design submissions. That number was whittled down to 100 semifinalists, selected by the public, and now 12 finalists.

Voting will be open to all City of Spokane and Spokane County residents with a Spokane Pubic Library card, as well as all enrolled Spokane Tribe membrrs regardless of location of residence. If you need a library card, you can get one by signing up here.

To vote, go to your library account dashboard and select the new option for the “Spokane Flag” vote. Voting will be conducted through ranked choice voting; you can rank your designs in the order of your preference rather than being forced to pick just a single design.

Voting open Monday, April 5.

