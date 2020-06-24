‘You will not go to jail’: Mayor Woodward responds to statewide mask requirements

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward responded to Governor Inslee’s announcement to make masks mandatory on Tuesday, saying residents who violate the order will not go to jail. However, violators may be denied entry into businesses.

“I haven’t met anyone who likes wearing a mask,” Woodward said in a post to Facebook. “But, if it lowers our COVID cases, protects our community, leads to more businesses opening and people getting back to work, it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.”

The mandate will take effect Friday.

When it does, people will be required to wear masks when at the store, riding the bus, or any time they’re in a crowded outdoor setting. The order applies to all public indoor places and areas where social distancing is not possible.

“I understand many feel their personal freedoms are being violated,” said Woodward. “But, the health of our community and the health of our economy is at stake.”

When detailing the proclamation, Inslee said violators could face a misdemeanor.

Woodward says that won’t be the case in Spokane. Instead, the city will rely on a voluntary mask-wearing compliance, with a focus on educating those who fail to comply.

“Spokane Municipal Court released 48 offenders from the county jail because of COVID,” Woodward said. “You will not go to jail because you didn’t wear a mask.”

The proclamation comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide. In Yakima, the state’s epicenter for the virus- patients are being shipped to hospitals in Seattle and other cities for treatment.

Spokane saw it’s highest spike in cases on Tuesday since the pandemic began, with 56 more people testing positive.

“Yes, our cases have increased,” said Woodward. “If there’s anything we’ve learned from this pandemic, it’s that our vulnerable elderly who live in congregate living facilities must be protected. And until a vaccine is available, we need to be respectful of others and learn to live responsibly with COVID amongst us.”

