Here’s when you need to have your studded tires removed

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Spring is nearly here and that means the deadline to remove your studded tires is approaching.

Washington state law requires all studded tires be removed by the end of the day, Wednesday, March 31. Starting at midnight on Thursday, April 1, drivers with studded tires will face a $136 fine.

Oregon has also announced a March 31 deadline, but Idahoans will have a bit more time. If you live in Idaho, your studded tires must be off by April 30.

Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them prompty after winter helps preserve roads. The Washington State Department of Transportation will not extend the removal deadline this year, but crews will continue to monitor conditions and clear roads should there be any late season snow or ice.

