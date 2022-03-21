You might see some snowflakes in the morning – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Another storm is making its way into the Pacific Northwest right on the heels of the storm yesterday. That short turnaround should leave us cool enough tonight to drop snow levels into many of our valleys and lowlands early in the morning.

Don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes if you’re up before 8 a.m., either by themselves or mixed in with rain. Snow levels will dip to between 2000 and 2500 feet before rising quickly in the afternoon. With such a short time frame and lot of warm weather lately, it’s unlikely that we’ll see anything more than a dusting of snow in some lawns and parks around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. On the Palouse some spots could reach an inch or so before it melts away later in the day. Temperatures will start off close to freezing and reach the mid 40s after lunch.

After Monday high pressure moves over us and we start to warm up quick. Temperatures will hit the upper 50s on Tuesday and mid 60s on Wednesday! This would be the warmest weather around Spokane so far in 2022. The warm weather looks like its going to be with us into at least the start of next weekend. With April right around the corner, these couple of hours of wintry conditions on Monday may be winter’s last gasp. You never want to say never with the weather around here, but that looks like where it’s headed.