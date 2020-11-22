You have two weeks to finish raking before collection services end

SPOKANE, Wash. — Make the most of a sunny Sunday by grabbing the rake and heading outside!

According to the City of Spokane, curbside yard and food waste customers have two weeks to finish yard cleanup before the City suspends the collection service for the winter.

The collection service runs from March through November. The 96-gallon green yard waste cart can be filled with leaves, pine needles, grass, pumpkins, branches, vines, plant trimmings and other types of yard waste. Customers also can dispose of food scraps and food-soiled paper in the carts.

The last day of the service is December 4.

