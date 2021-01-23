You have one more week to dispose of those tree limbs for free

SPOKANE, Wash. — You have one more week to dispose of all those tree limbs for free if you live in Spokane County.

The City of Spokane is still offering free tree disposal at three locations throughout Jan. 30. You have until then to drop off tree limbs under six feet at either the Spokane Waste to Energy Facility, North County Transfer Station, or the Valley Transfer Station.

Free tree disposal ends in one week on Jan. 30th. Disposal is available at the Waste to Energy Facility, North County Transfer Station, and Valley Transfer Station. Details at https://t.co/xVSV6n9NDA. pic.twitter.com/V57F2vjg5U — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) January 23, 2021

The City offered the free disposal in response to this month’s deadly windstorm, which wreaked havoc on Spokane to the extent of which crews are still working to clean up.

The WTE is open daily from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. and ordinarily charges $55.80 per ton for disposal.

