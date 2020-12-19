You have an extra month to get plastic bags at Washington stores

Melissa Luck

Courtesy: Christopher Vega

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A ban on single-use plastic bags in Washington will be delayed another month, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Jay Inslee Friday.

A bill passed by the Legislature was supposed to go into effect in January 1st. Due to COVID-related supply issues, Gov. Inslee delayed implementation until January 31st.

Gov. Inslee says those supply issues include increased demand for paper products and thicker plastic bags, as more people get takeout and buy groceries. Stores have also asked people not to bring bags from home to protect workers. Also, makers of thicker plastic bags have been using their facilities to make PPE.

