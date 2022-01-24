Using a fake COVID vaccine card could land you in jail

by Olivia Roberts

Jeff Chiu

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Using or selling a fake COVID vaccine card to get into a bar, restaurant or any other venue that requires proof of vaccination in Washington could become a crime.

Senate Bill 5667 would make it a misdemeanor to knowingly show fraudulent proof of vaccination against COVID-19. A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

The bill, introduced by Democratic state Sen. Jesse Salomon, would also make selling a fake COVID vaccine card a class C felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

The Senate Law and Justice Committee took public testimony on the bill Monday. The law would go into effect 90 days after the bill is passed.

In Washington, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to attend large indoor and outdoor gatherings. It is also a requirement in King County in order to eat at bars and restaurants or go to venues like gyms and theaters.

It is a federal crime to use or sell forged vaccine cards that contain the seal of federal agencies like the CDC.

