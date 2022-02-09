You could be voting on an emergency medical services renewal levy soon

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– Levy funds for the city of Spokane’s emergency medical services will run out at the end of the year.

That’s why the Spokane Fire Department could be going to taxpayers to ask for a renewal of these tax dollars. The funds go to the department’s operational costs. Without it, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says his department will suffer the consequences.

Schaeffer says basic and advanced life support EMS could not be continued or supported without the levy renewal. He says they’d lose 10 fire/EMS companies. He says they’ll also have to get rid of some of their own fire and EMS staff.

The levy currently costs and could continue to cost you $0.50 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. If your home is worth $300,000 you’ll pay $150 dollars per year.

The levy renewal goes before voters every six years. The Spokane City Council will decide if it goes on the ballot next week.

If approved, the special election would be held on April 26.

“It creates funding challenges for the city, ultimately. And its fire and EMS services. It’s done in April historically, it’s been done in April, so that’s when voters are used to seeing and evaluating this levy. But it does give opportunity for the city to run it again prior to running out of the levy,” City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington said.

The department would generate about $13.1 million annually. Without it, there could be problems for the city.

