You can’t bowl, but how about a vaccine at the bowling alley instead?

Erin Robinson by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – Several Spokane bowling alleys have joined other bowling centers in the state, offering to use their now-closed businesses as COVID-19 vaccination centers.

The Washington State Bowling Proprietors’ Association (WSBPA) is offering the state free use of facilities to help distribute the vaccine.

“Our industry wants to help,” said Chris Nash, president of the WSBPA and owner of Zeppoz in Pullman. “Our bowling centers are not being used during the shutdown and are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Fortunately, the centers have also been COVID free throughout the pandemic for all guests and employees. Bowling centers are already community hubs and social centers for thousands across the state and can provide a safe space for the Task Force and Departments of Health to roll out additional inoculation sites.”

Nash said 90% of the state’s bowling centers have space to store vaccines during events that could be put on by local health officials. The centers are also large enough to offer social distancing, Nash said.

Valley Bowl, North Bowl and Lilac Lanes in Spokane County are on the list of sites offering to help the state.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Spokane

READ: A Spokane company is helping make COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s what they’ve been up to

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.