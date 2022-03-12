You can take your mask off: Washington’s indoor mandate lifted

OLYMPIA, Wash.– You can breathe a (maskless) sigh of relief.

Washington’s indoor mask mandate was officially lifted at 11:59 p.m. on March 11.

While they’ll still be required at certain places, they can come off for the most part.

The state was previously going to lift it on March 21 but decided to move the date up based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The decision comes as case rates and hospitalizations decrease across the west coast. California and Oregon’s governors have also moved up the date they will lift their respective mandates.

Here’s where they’ll still be required:

Medical facilities will continue to require masks, as COVID-19 patients will still be coming in and out of most hospitals. Since the virus is much more prominent in medical facilities, face mask requirements will stay in place to help prevent yourself and others from contracting COVID-19.

Long-term care facilities will also require masks. It’s mainly enforced to protect those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Public transportation/planes will also continue to require masks. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended its mandate for public transit and air travel until April 18.

Private businesses may also opt to keep the mask requirement as well.

You can view more of the CDC’s mask guidelines here.

PREVIOUS: What’s changing for schools when Washington’s mask mandate lifts?

PREVIOUS: Washington to lift mask mandate earlier than previously announced

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.