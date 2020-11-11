You can soon enjoy ‘Igloos on the Lake’ at the Coeur d’Alene Resort

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Imagine a winter wonderland, but with lakeside views. You can get both at the Coeur d’Alene Resort, starting this Friday.

That’s when Whispers at the resort begins taking reservations for Igloos on the Lake.

“Indulge in frosted views and frontier cocktails from the warmth of our “Igloos on the Lake” at Whispers Lounge,” it reads on the resort’s website.

Each igloos sits up to six people. It will cost you $75 to reserve a spot, and you must spend a minimum of $150 on food and drinks during the reservation. According to a release from the resort, your group will also receive a complimentary bottle of champagne.

CLICK HERE to learn more and book a reservation.

READ: Outdoor igloos return to the Davenport Grand