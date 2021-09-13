You can now stay the night in a giant potato

by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — Not many people can say they’ve slept inside a giant potato.

But, now you can.

The “Big Idaho Potato Hotel” is now open in Boise. The six-ton potato — made of steel, plaster and concrete — is available to rent for the weekend.

It has been touring the country since 2012, but was recently transformed into a cozy Airbnb that sits on 400 acres of farmland.

There is even a customized silo that has been turned into a spa retreat for those looking to visit.

To celebrate the big spud, the potato pros at McAlister’s Deli are launching a sweepstake. Those entering could win a free, four-day stay at the Potato Hotel.

