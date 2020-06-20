You can now pick strawberries at Walters’ Fruit Ranch

MEAD, Wash. — The berries are back at Green Bluff!

Walters’ Fruit Ranch made the announcement Saturday, saying its strawberries ripened “seemingly overnight.”

The orchard is now inviting people to come pick berries through Father’s Day weekend.

You can head to Walters’ Fruit Ranch, located on 9807 E Day Rd in Mead, and pick berries beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. The ranch says people are invited to pick until the berries are gone.

