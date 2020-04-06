You can now buy Girl Scout Cookies online

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

The Girl Scouts have gone digital.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Girl Scouts to suspend door-to-door sales and cookies booths, but you can still get your hands on your favorite cookies by ordering online.

Boxes of cookies range from $5-$6. There are additional shipping costs.

You can also donate cookies, which will be distributed safely to first responders, volunteers and other local causes. Shipping for donations is free.

Click here to pick up your samoas, tagalongs and thin mints!

RELATED: Local Girl Scouts suspending cookie booth sales

READ: Here’s how you can be a helper during the coronavirus pandemic

Editor’s Note: This article has been updating to reflect that there are no shipping costs on donated cookies, but there are costs for regular orders.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.