You can let your Spring Fever run wild for at least three more warm, mostly sunny days -Kris

There’s a smile on almost every Inland Northwesterner’s face this week. It’s amazing what a little spring-like weather can do for your outlook on life. If you haven’t quite had your fill, the news is good: there are more blue-sky days in the forecast. For Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

We will have a gradual warming trend through the end of the workweek. Temperatures will be close to record levels by Friday. That’s when things start to change. Expect the clouds to increase through the day on Friday. There is a chance of mountain showers late Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures will cool closer to seasonal averages. The cooling trend will continue next week, with highs in the mid 40s. There’s a chance of valley rain and snow on Monday.