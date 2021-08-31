You can get your pet microchipped for free at these Idaho clinics

Elyssa Albert // Wikimedia Commons - Popularity rank: #151 (out of 193) Once you see a Bedlington terrier, you won’t forget him anytime soon: This dog’s pear-shaped head, arched back, sheep-like coat and hairless ears make him instantly recognizable. Bedlingtons are energetic, charming and fun-loving—though they like cuddling up on the couch, too.

PONDERAY, Idaho– There’s no better way to make sure your pet can find its way home if it gets lost than a microchip.

That’s why the Better Together Animal Alliance in Idado will hold five free microchipping clinics for pet owners.

Microchips can help veterinarians, shelters, and animal control professionals reunite owners with their lost four-legged friends even if they lose their tags and collar. It provides them scannable information.

The Better Together Animal Alliance will have trained workers at the clinics to help get pet parents’ current information registered.

Here’s a list of the clinics:

The Better Together Animal Alliance said all dogs must be on leashes and cats need to stay in a carrier while they are at the clinics.

Anyone with questions can call the Better Together Animal Alliance at (208) 265-7297 ext. 100.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.