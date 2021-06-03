‘You can definitely get your stuff done here’: Local school helps students graduate, overcome odds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Graduating from high school sets up students up for success. Whether their future takes them to college, careers or trade school, it’s something to be celebrated, but sometimes students can get left behind if they learn better in smaller communities.

Pratt Academy meets those students where they are.

“I’m just happy that Pratt can provide students with this environment and that it is a great environment,” said Dominic Russell, a graduating senior. “You can definitely get your stuff done here.”

He was attending North Central High School, but says it was really hard for him to focus in such a big school, and getting all his work done was a challenge. He was falling behind, so he transferred to Pratt. Now, he enjoys school much more and is thankful for the support he’s received from his teachers.

“Everyone’s accepting, so it’s really cool,” Russell said. “We communicate really well. Everyone, if they need help, they can just ask.”

The school serves around 125 students from grades 9-12. The classes stay small; this year, 13 seniors will graduate. While it’s been an already challenging year for students, many of them have to manage additional responsibilities at home. Pratt offers a flexible half-day learning option for kids who may have to work or take care of siblings.

“It kind of fits that niche learning that kids might need, or that flexibility that they might need,” said Tom Cook, an 11th and 12th grade teacher.

Many students also have to take the city bus to get to the school, but it doesn’t bother them because they’re just happy to be here.

“They work really hard to create an environment where everybody has the best chance to learn and to exceed their potential. I feel like with a lot of normal high schools, they try to teach you in only one certain way,” said Joe Siers, an 11th grader at Pratt. “Here, they try to bring all those learning styles together.”

“They make it such a great environment, and they understand everyone so well,” said Morghan Gileck. “They just make you so comfortable here and able to really reach your full potential.”

If you have a student in your life who may benefit from learning at Pratt, the academy is accepting new students. You can find the application HERE.

