Yoke’s responds to viral video of mask dispute between an employee and customer

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yoke’s Fresh Market has responded to a viral video showing an altercation between an unmasked customer and masked Yoke’s employee at the store’s North Foothills location.

That video was posted to social media over the weekend and quickly gained traction online.

In the video, you can hear the unmasked man tell the employee that he has a medical condition that prohibits him from wearing a mask. You then see someone throw down the man’s cell phone as a group of onlookers forms inside the store. The dispute continues, as both the employee and unmasked customer become aggressive and use several expletives.

In response to the viral video, Yoke’s posted the following message to Facebook Saturday afternoon:

“We have been made aware of the event that took place yesterday evening at our North Foothills location,” the post said. “It is important to us that we create a safe place for our guests and our associates. We are in the process of collecting information and speaking with those involved so we can understand exactly what happened before we take appropriate action.”

We have been made aware of the event that took place yesterday evening at our North Foothills location. It is important… Posted by Yoke's Fresh Market on Saturday, October 17, 2020

4 News Now reached out to Yoke’s for further comment but has not received a response.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.