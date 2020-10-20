Yoke’s employee in viral video is no longer with the company

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Yoke’s employee seen on video confronting an unmasked shopper is no longer an associate with the company.

Video of the altercation, which happened at the North Foothills location on Friday evening, spread quickly on social media over the weekend.

In it, you can hear the unmasked man tell the employee that he has a medical condition that prohibits him from wearing a mask. You then see someone throw down the man’s cell phone as a group of onlookers forms inside the store. The dispute continues, as both the employee and unmasked customer become aggressive and use several expletives.

On Saturday, Yoke’s released a statement saying they were looking into the situation. On Monday, the local grocery chain posted a follow-up statement saying the dispute did not “reflect the best of who we are – as an organization or a community” and that the employee was no longer with the company.

“Moving forward, we remain confident that we can all use this moment to learn and grow together,” the statement said.

