YMCA Spokane reopens swimming pools by reservation-only

SPOKANE, Wash. — Great news for swimmers: YMCA is reopening pools at their Spokane facilities!

According to the Y, they are taking reservations for lap lane swimming, aqua jogging and independent water exercise. Starting Monday, anyone age 14 or older can reserve a spot and start swimming.

YMCA Spokane previously opened reservation-only in Phase 2 on June 15.

Pools will be kept at a limited capacity, and the Y says they will ensure the health and safety of workers and customers.

To reserve your own pool time, visit the YMCA website here.

