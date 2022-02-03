YMCA purchases land on Moran Prairie, plans to build full facility

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – YMCA of the Inland Northwest is expanding on the South Hill.

The organization has purchased 15 acres of land at 5020 South Glenrose. The property has long been owned by the Bauer family.

The purchase fulfills the YMCA’s goal of having a full facility in south Spokane. Since 2016, the YMCA has occupied the former Gold’s Gym at 57th and Regal, but the facility has lacked many traditional YMCA features.

The new space is intended to have community gathering areas, trails to explore, youth and teen programming space, early learning child care, pools and water features, a gymnasium, as well as a health and wellness center.

The property lies next to a 15-acre parcel bordering the Ben Burr Trail that is intended to be held as a land conservation easement. The YMCA says it envisions a system of trails for public use that will extend across the YMCA site, through the adjacent 15-acre parcel and connect with the Ben Burr Trail.

“My family and I are pleased to partner with the Y on the sale of our property,” said John Bauer. “We share the same values and we felt it was important to leave a lasting legacy to benefit the community for years to come.”

“We are grateful to the Bauer family for the opportunity to purchase this property, and plan to honor the land’s rich history while minimizing the environmental impact to the area,” said Alan Lesher, YMCA of the Inland Northwest President and CEO.”

Local neighborhood groups and the Bauer family will be involved in the next steps of what is expected to be a five-year project.

