YMCA of the Inland Northwest closing fitness centers under new restrictions, childcare services still available

SPOKANE, Wash. — YMCA of the Inland Northwest announced it will be closing its fitness locations in Eastern Washington as a result of new COVID restrictions, but will still offer childcare programs.

YMCA employs about 500 people across the Inland Northwest and offers services to more than 50,000 people.

Gyms have to close under the governor’s most recent orders, but the YMCA will offer virtual classes on Zoom, YouTube, Y360 and on Facebook.

Childcare is exempt from the new restrictions, so the Y’s Learning Academies, School Age Care and Early Learning childcare programs will not be impacted. All of the current childcare programs will continue without interruption.

“We hoped not to be in this position again, but we are committed to the health and wellness of our members, staff and community,” the YMCA posted to Facebook. “Much of this saddens us but know we will be ready and eager to welcome you back in December. Please stay safe and well. We will miss our members!”

The new restrictions are set to be in place for at least four weeks.

