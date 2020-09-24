YMCA, Northeast Youth Center helping kids with virtual learning

SPOKANE, Wash. – A week and a half into the fall semester, organizations helping kids are still adjusting to their virtual learning schedules.

From technical problems to kids not being able to pay attention, the Northeast Youth Center has seen it all as it tries to help kids with distance learning.

Kate Green, the Northeast Youth Center’s executive director, says they’ve provided child care services since 2003. However, helping kids with full-time virtual is different.

“This online learning is a whole new animal for us. First week was a lot of tears between staff, kids, parents, but we made it and it’s just a journey for teachers. We’re going along with it and helping out, filling in how we can,” she told 4 News Now.

For them, it’s hard because most students have different teachers with different expectations.

Green says the younger kids are struggling the most with virtual learning.

“It’s so difficult for them to learn in this online platform, when there’s so much social emotional that goes into their learning,” Green said.

On average, Green said about 65 kids come in and are supervised while learning so their parents can work.

Meanwhile, the YMCA has about 100 students in four different locations. For the YMCA in Spokane Valley, their Y Learning Academy serves five different school districts.

It’s especially challenging for them since there are many different districts, and some are doing hybrid learning – like Mead and East Valley.

“The kids are going to their schools two days a week, and then they have the three days where they’re not in school, so it’s trying to figure out all the logistics and meeting the needs of all the different districts,” said Connie Reynolds, the child care programs executive with YMCA. “We have kids from nine different school districts, so just trying to figure out all the little pieces and making them work together.”

Like the Northeast Youth Center, it’s a learning curve for the YMCA as well. However, they’re both continuing to make it work to give families what they need.

“We wanted it to be an environment where the kids could enjoy their day, have some social interaction and be learning, and have the support they need, and being able to support parents to be able to be at work,” Reynolds said.

There is still room for both programs.

