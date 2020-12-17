YMCA Inland Northwest receives $10M from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $10 million to YMCA Inland Northwest.

On Tuesday, Scott announced donations to 384 organizations across the country.

“We are forever grateful to Ms. Scott for this extraordinary act of philanthropy. This gift is both an acknowledgment of our longstanding service to our community for over 136 years and a challenge to us to do more,” said YMCA Inland Northwest President and CEO, Steve Tammaro. “This did not happen purely by chance. The work of our volunteers, staff teams, and donors positioned us to be recognized for our deep compassion and stewardship.”

YMCA says they are now working to determine how to spend this gift, but notes that this will help them “stabilize the infrastructure of the organization” during the pandemic.

“We are humbled and honored to be selected by Ms. Scott and her team to receive this transformational gift, the largest ever received by our Y. 2020 has presented unique challenges and been a true test of our organization’s commitment to making an impact in areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility” said incoming YMCA Inland Northwest president, Alan Lesher. “We look forward to working with our board volunteers and staff to determine how we may best expand our mission footprint through this incredible investment in our community.”

