YMCA adding back group programs and youth activities

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID lockdown wasn’t easy on the waistline this year, but places like the YMCA are making some big changes so you can keep working out, and shed those big changes yourself.

The Central Spokane location opened up from lockdown back on June 15, but when it did there were some heavy restrictions including no group classes.

Serina Varallo has been a group exercise instructor with the YMCA for more than six years now. After spending that much time as a instructor, it builds a connection between her and those she teaches — a connection that was broken for several months.

“It’s so nice to see everyone come back, but they are filling up; our classes are full because the members are ready to get back to it and we’re glad to see them back here,” said Varallo.

In a normal cycling class, Serina would have around 20 people participating. Now, because of social distancing guidelines, the facility is limited to 10. Each participants gets their own 12×12 box that is taped off inside the gymnasium of the YMCA. However that feeling of community still exists even when everyone in the community can’t be there.

“Once we get our masks off in our square we recognize each other and we’re waving we’re still that community center very much. It’s like a family,” said Varallo.

Throughout the facility there is a noticeable difference from before. Only a handful of people are allowed in the weight room and cardio room each hour. There is also limited capacity in the pools, but officials say so far members have been appreciative of the accommodations made.

“One of the biggest that we couldn’t do in the first phase that we were able to add about a month or two ago was group fitness,” said Pat Estes the Branch Executive.

However, family swim time, a discover zone for ages four to seven and the children’s pool will all soon be implemented, helping the YMCA cater to the needs of all ages. It will also allow a bit of stress release for parents with young children who want to get a workout in.

“It’s so good for your overall health, and it’s safe too. If you want to keep your mask on, you can,” said Varallo.

While the Central Spokane YMCA has been open for several months now and has been continually progressing more people back there is still a long way to go. Normally they see more than 1,000 people a day, right now that number is only around 300 a day.

