Year in the Bubble: The evolving front lines of this pandemic

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ve lived in the bubble of this pandemic for an entire year now.

“This has been much more of a marathon than a sprint,” Providence Health Hospitalist Dr. Bennett Gladden said.

No one could have prepared us for the marathon of this year in the bubble — a year of sickness, a year of hardship.

“I remember coming into work every day feeling like every room I walked into could potentially be a COVID patient,” Dr. Gladden said.

In many ways, it’s also been a year of perseverance and a year of learning.

Dr. Gladden was just getting his career started at Providence Health when the pandemic began.

“I was one of the youngest docs that we had, and people 20, 30, 40 years my senior were coming to me for advice,” Dr. Gladden said.

That’s the reality of COVID-19.

No one really knew what it was; even our smartest neighbors were learning on the go.

Doctors learned how to protect themselves, and doctors also figured out the best ways to treat these patients.

“I think we saw that patients did better when we didn’t go straight to mechanical ventilators as early, like we were in the very early days,” Dr. Gladden said.

The learning went far beyond medicine.

One of the cruelest parts of this pandemic is COVID-19 patients suffering alone.

Loved ones can’t be in the same room, even in those final moments.

“That’s been a really challenging part of it and has really taken its toll on staff,” Providence Health Program Manager Christa Arguinchona said.

So, hospitals got creative using things like FaceTime and Zoom to connect families.

But then came another hurdle; language barriers.

Minorities catch COVID-19 at a disproportionately higher rate, and some ethnic groups in our community had no one to speak for them.

“You’re trying to have an active discussion with somebody, and the two of you don’t understand each other at all,” Dr. Gladden said.

So, Dr. Gladden did something they don’t teach you about in medical school.

He learned the language of his patients.

“I’d walk in and say [speaks Russian] and then I’d say either goodbye or see you tomorrow — [speaks Russian],” Dr. Gladden said.

That’s what’s so special about this awful year in the bubble.

In and outside of the hospitals, we’ve learned to cope with the worst.

And finally, we’re starting to see some relief.

“As a whole, the hospital numbers are much lower than they were even two weeks ago, three weeks ago, four weeks ago,” Dr. Gladden said.

It’s critical to keep masking and distancing until more of us get vaccinated, and when we do move on, to not forget the lessons from this year in the bubble.

“As hard as it’s been, it’s also been really inspiring,” Arguinchona said.

