Year In The Bubble: SPS meal distributions keep students fed, financially help families

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Copyright 4 News Now Year In The Bubble: SPS meal distributions keep students fed, financially help families

SPOKANE, Wash. — When schools closed down a year ago, there was a lot of uncertainty.

School districts needed to come up with a plan — not just for remote learning, but keeping students fed as they continued school from their homes.

Spokane Public Schools made the decision to offer free meals to families in mid-March last year.

It came together quickly, but there were a lot of questions.

“Will we be able to get staff to come to work? How do we staff this? How do we keep our staff safe?,” said Director of Nutrition Services Doug Wordell. “The same things that all those businesses go through, we went through too going, ‘Wow. This is going to be a heavy lift.'”

Wordell says a lot of staff members stepped up.

Twenty-one distribution sites at different Spokane schools opened up, providing breakfast and lunch for every student.

Kitchen Manager at Regal Elementary School Mindy Cass says there was an overwhelming response.

“I remember the very first day that we got food ready and I remember the cars were completely wrapped around the block,” said Cass.

It's been a year since @spokaneschools started distributing free meals for students and families. Schools were closed, there was a lot of uncertainty – but keeping kids fed was a #1 priority. 🍎 How these free meals made a difference in our #YearInTheBubble on #GMNW @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/7z6i9lvLHP — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 19, 2021

Christina Mejia is the parent of a third grader at Arlington Elementary School.

She says the meals came at a time when parents like her were just unprepared.

“When you’re so used to your children going to school and having, sometimes breakfast because he likes to eat breakfast at home, but breakfast and lunch, you don’t prepare for things like that when your child is home. So those meals helped us a lot,” said Mejia.

In fall of last year, SPS switched to five-day meal kits.

This was meant to help families that couldn’t pick up meals for their kids every single day.

Mejia says she continued to pick up meals with her son this school year — and one day — he was met with a surprise.

He received the one-millionth meal kit this school year!

“For them to celebrate something so cool and choose Kane and do everything, all the balloons, the posters, all the support from the teachers. It was just awesome,” said Mejia.

The meal kits continue to help families that have students still learning at home.

“Financially, it’s been really tough on everybody,” said Mejia. “I suggest that everybody that needs it and can use it, use it.”

Just like a year ago, keeping kids fed remains a priority.

“And that was the number one most important thing to us was making sure every single family was being provided for out there,” said Cass.

Spokane Public Schools has distributed more than two-million meal kits this school year alone.

RELATED: Back-To-School 101: Spokane Public Schools phasing out meal kits, available still for virtual-only students

RELATED: ‘This is a blessing’: Parents grateful for grab-and-go school meal sites

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.