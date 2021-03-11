Year in the Bubble: One year ago, WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic

Thursday marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

In the 365 days since, the world has grappled with a devastating and deadly virus that has claimed the lives of more than 2.6 million people across the globe.

March 11, 2020 signaled the start of widespread shutdowns. On that day, former President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe and the NBA suspended its season after the Jazz-Thunder game halted mid-play.

Just a few days later, those shutdowns reached Washington state. Washington was the first US state to confirm a case of COVID-19 and one of the first to implement restrictions in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

On March 13, Governor Jay Inslee announced statewide school closures and two days later, he announced restaurants and bars must shut down, as well. Then, within a week, the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order was issued, requiring Washingtonians to stay home.

The gravity of the pandemic has impacted people in different ways – We want to know: What moment or experience signaled the start of the pandemic for you? Tell us your story in the form below.

