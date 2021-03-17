Year in the Bubble: Mead family working through full year of virtual learning

MEAD, Wash. – While many students are back in school, some families opted not to go back in person this year. Some students are still learning virtually and have been for the last year.

It’s a transition that has not been easy.

The Mead School District was one of a few which brought kids back for in-person learning in the fall.

Since then, the district has had few in-school transmissions. However, for one Mead family, it wasn’t a risk worth taking.

“Looking at my kids, has their day-to-day life changed? Yeah, their day to day life changed a lot,” said Mike Miller of his two daughters who attend a Mead middle and high school.

Life changed quickly just a year ago.

Both Alaura and Moira Miller were used to sitting in a classroom all day. Now, the dining room is their classroom.

“There’s very much the, ‘We have to go to our own corners every now and again,'” said Mike.

As many other families have experienced, virtual learning was a challenge. Most kids are back in class, but not Alaura and Moira.

“Having the drive to continue day to day is a big challenge,” said Mike.

The one thing that’s supposed to connect them to school, their laptops, sometimes don’t work. While it was a scramble last spring, it did get better in the fall, but, there are still some issues.

Mike says his kids Zoom meetings still freeze on them from time to time. However, some teachers have been helpful and accommodating.

The transition for Mike was a little easier, as he’s already been working from home. However, the inequities of his kids having to learn from home, while other kids in the school district were there in person, concerned him.

The choice between having their kids back in school and their lives, the latter outweighed it all.

Mike tells us some of their family members have underlying health issues.

“I didn’t feel like that would be a gamble worth taking,” Mike said.

The goal for them is to be back in the classroom in the fall, hopefully vaccinated as well.

Academically, they are doing well. One just misses the social interactions in schools more than the other, Mike said.

A majority of students did want to be back in class, but there are some students who are thriving learning online.

The Mead School District says it is looking into a remote learning options for families in the fall.

For now, though, the Miller girls will be stuck in their dining room, learning from home through their computer screens.

It’s a life experience both Alaura and Moira went through outside of a classroom.

“I look at it as a this is the story you get to tell your grand-kids about,” Mike said.

