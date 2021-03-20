Year in the Bubble: Local art magazine supports artist throughout pandemic

Camie Yngelmo by Camie Yngelmo, Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year in the bubble has meant nowhere to work or sell for local artists.

But, they still have people fighting for them, like the men behind the local art magazine “Art Chowder.”

All over town and towns across the Pacific Northwest, art is flourishing.

“That’s what I want Spokane to be. I want it to be one of the biggest hubs around,” said resource manager Denny Carman.

A year in the COVID bubble was hard for everyone, but imagine being an artist with no 9-5 job and nowhere to share or sell your art.

“The opportunities for them to set up a booth, show their artwork, in a live format to potential clients has just been decimated,” publisher Dean Cameron.

That’s where Art Chowder comes in. The Spokane-based magazine is now expanding across America and into Canada. Cmeron and Carman are the two men behind it.

“I’ve lived in Spokane 60 of my 61 years and I’ve owned a number of businesses and enjoyed every one of them” Cameron said.

“I just want Spokane to be.. have opportunities and advance for every single artist,” Carman said.

For five years, the magazine was sold in Spokane. But now, a lot more of the nation is going to see what local artists have to offer.

This month’s cover artist is long-time local artist Rick Gendron, who grew up in Grand Coulee and is a member of the Colville Tribe.

“I think it’s fantastic. You know, Rick’s been painting professionally for over 30 years,” said Marshall Peterson at Marmot Art Space in Kendall Yards. “You know, someday hopefully, Rick will still be alive then, I’d love to be showing his work in Paris and in Rome.”

The magazine hopes to shake up the art world far and near.

“We have talent right here in the Pacific Northwest that rivals anywhere in the country,” said Cameron. “We really, really want to make sure the northwest arts and culture is shared.”

Copies of Art Chowder can be picked up local Barnes and Noble stores, Rosauer’s in the Valley and Spokane Art Supply. Soon, they will be available in Canada, New York and Los Angeles.

