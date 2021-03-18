Year in the Bubble: A look back at how students and schools adapted to learning in the pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — This time last year, school as we all knew it changed forever. Governor Jay Inslee ordered all schools to close down for six weeks. It ended up staying closed for months.

“We thought within the next month they’d be back, and they didn’t come back for almost a year,” said Ken Schutz, the principal of Ferris High School. “That, in my lifetime, I never thought I would do that.”

It’s been a rollercoaster ride of a year. Students, families and teachers threw out everything they knew and adapted to a new way of learning.

When school first let out in the spring, it was not an easy transition, switching to fully remote classes. No one had done that before.

“The last day was a little scary. It was filled with unknowns,” said Corina Fletcher, a 6th grade teacher with Woodridge Elementary.

It took some time, but things did get better.

“We have been through fire,” Fletcher said.

In her 13 years of teaching, Fletcher never thought she’d be teaching with a mask on with half her students present.

Just one month ago, she welcomed those 6th graders back.

“Thinking back to where we were and where we were thrown into at the very beginning, to now, we have learned so many new skills,” she said.

In the spring, teachers only checked in with their students at least once a week. It was a rough and quick transition to make things happen.

Families were struggling to figure out remote learning and having connectivity issues. Teachers were thrown into something they had never done.

On that path froward, things did get better in the fall. The school district spent the summer months figuring out what to do for students with focus groups.

Many parents were hoping students would go back to class in September normally, but it was still far from that. However, the district did end up figuring out a set schedule for virtual learning with the kids.

“We went from once a week in the spring to every day in the fall and that felt much better. We were able to build a community together and we knew we could count on that time,” said Fletcher.

Now, teachers and students can count on even more time together, being back in person. Though, some are only there for a few days a week.

Grades fifth through twelfth are on a hybrid schedule. They attend school for two days one week, and an additional third day every other week.

Unfortunately for the 2020 seniors, they didn’t get to close the last chapter of high school the right way.

It hurt. Not only the students, but the staff as well.

Schutz loved seeing his students all the time. In his nearly 40 year journey of being an educator, the school became his happy place.

“I was really amazed, basically how much you do miss kids. You come here, you get your bucket filled by the kids you talk to every day and we didn’t have that,” Schutz said.

Last April, Schutz and his staff tried to figure out a way to honor seniors. The high school ended up giving away yard signs to those students.

“They need it right now, just like we do. So, it’s kind of going to go both ways,” Schutz said emotionally last April.

Now, he’s happy to great his students in the halls again, even tough it’s not the same as it once was.

He said he feels for them because so many things have changed. Hallways are now one-way traffic with tape and arrows telling them where to go. Kids are now masked up and they have to sanitize their hands every time they go into a new class. Lunch is drastically different, too.

“Lunch has been the toughest transition for the kids, because we just have them sitting in chairs and they’re six-feet apart,” he said.

Schutz says the students are following all the COVID protocols in schools. In conversations with students, he hears that students are happy to be back even though it’s different. However, the routines of the last year have stuck around.

“Most teachers are saying, ‘Geez, I’m just trying to get them to talk. Even when they finally got them to talk virtually, which was a chore, now, in-person its the same thing,'” he said.

Nevertheless, at least they’re back in class. The hope for him is to expand that even more in the fall instead of just a hybrid schedule.

“That’s my hope and my dream, is to have everybody back and we can teach school, even if they wear masks,” he said.

It’s been a difficult path to navigate, but it ended up getting them back into the classroom, learning the way they should be. The kids are now also using their laptops in class sometimes. Fletcher says she knows that’s where some of their comfort zones are.

“It’s lovely to be back in person because this feels like home,” Fletcher said. “This is where our comfort level is. It’s wonderful to see our kids back.”

