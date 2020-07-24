Yankees top Nationals in shortened game, Dodgers dominate Giants in MLB’s opening night

Major league baseball’s return was questiona

ble, with the global pandemic creating fights ownership an

d players on pay and safety protocol. Two games went final on Thursday however, after 266 days without baseball, the longest gap in its history.

But it wasn’t without major interruption. The Yankees got out to a 4-1 lead over the Washington Nationals with a Giancarlo Stanton two-run homer. Rain and lightning started in the nation’s capital, and the game was called in the sixth inning.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are as loaded as the New York Yankees talent-wise, they dominated the San Francisco Giants after a five RBI night from Kiki Hernandez.

The Seattle Mariners open their season Friday night in Houston at 6:10 p.m.

