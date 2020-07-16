Yakima man to compete on season 16 of The Bachelorette

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

YAKIMA, Wash. — An Eastern Washington man will be vying for the heart of Clare Crawley on the next season of The Bachelorette.

The updated cast for season 16 was announced this week. ABC had to delay production of the upcoming season and recast due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ABC, Zach J., 37, is a contestant from Yakima. He will be competing along with 41 other men from all over the country.

ABC has yet to release the new date of the Season 16 premiere.

