‘Yakima is behind you’: Cooper Kupp’s hometown wishes him luck in the Super Bowl

YAKIMA, Wash.– Warning: You may need a box of tissues nearby before you watch the video we’re about to share. Not because it’s sad, but because it will warm your heart.

The people of Yakima got together to wish their own Cooper Kupp good luck in the Super Bowl. Kupp is from there and grew up playing football in Washington. Now, he’s going to play in the biggest NFL game there is: the Super Bowl.

Kupp is a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams. The team will take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

The Yakima community will be cheering him on.

In a video shared by the Yakima School District, teachers, coaches, friends and faith community shared words of encouragement to the NFL star.

“Cooper, we want you to know Yakima is behind you. Good luck, man.”

