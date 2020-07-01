Yakima fitness center fined nearly $10K for opening amid ‘Safe Start’ plan

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Yakima gym Anytime Fitness has been fined $9,639 for operating in violation of the state’s Safe Start reopening plan.

Governor Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan prevents most businesses from operating, unless their county is in a phase that allows it; Yakima County is still in Phase 1 and has been seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) fined the fitness center’s owner, Bradshaw Development Inc., after receiving several complaints from residents and health officials that the business reopened on June 15—when it should have been closed under state guidelines.

Leading up to this, state workers contacted the business multiples times and ordered them to close.

L&I says they sent inspectors to the facility, where they observed several employees and customers entering and using the space.

“Our primary focus is making sure employers do everything possible to prevent their workers from being exposed to the coronavirus,” said L&I Director Joel Sacks. “In this case, Anytime Fitness was clearly aware it was operating in defiance of the governor’s order and putting employees at risk… And it’s just not fair to businesses that are following the rules when others don’t.”

L&I says the citation is a “willful general” violation, as Anytime Fitness had received calls, emails, letters and an inspection directing them to close.

Businesses in violation of the state’s order receive emails and calls from L&I before any legal action is taken, according to the agency. If the business stays open, they receive a warning letter; inspectors will make sure the business is complying, otherwise they refer the case to a Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) investigator.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.