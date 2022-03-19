Yakima deputies look for Marine’s stolen uniforms, medals

YAKIMA, Wash.– The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a Marine’s uniforms and medals.

Investigators said the Marine and his wife recently moved to Yakima from Colorado. They had a lot of their belongings, including his uniforms and medals, inside a trailer that was stolen.

The trailer was eventually found, but some of the medals and uniforms that were inside were taken, deputies said.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Beehler at kevin.beehler@co.yakima.wa.us reference case 22C03260.

