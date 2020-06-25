Yakima County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce face covering mandate

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell issued a statement Thursday saying his office will not enforce a statewide mandate to wear face coverings in public.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that face coverings will be required in public starting this Friday in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 infection.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office previously stated that the mandate would be enforced if needed. Afterward, Udell said his position on the mandate needed clarification.

