Yakima County now in Phase 1.5

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Yakima County’s application for a modified version of Phase 1 has been approved, as per the Yakima Health District.

In Phase 1.5, Yakima County retail stores can open at 15% capacity, but indoor shopping is limited to 30 minutes.

Religious and faith based organizations can open at 25% capacity, or up to 200 people, with physical distancing between people of separate households.

Personal services, including hair salons, can open at 25% capacity.

Restaurants will be allowed to have outdoor seating with physical distancing.

“Working together, our community has slowed the spread of COVID-19. Now, Yakima County is working to gradually and carefully reopen the local economy and other aspects of daily living,” health department staff wrote on their website.

The health district asks that residents continue to practice social distancing, wear masks in public settings, avoid gathering with people outside your household, stay home if you are sick, and practice good hygiene.

Here are some requirements for businesses, according to the Yakima Health District’s website:

General Business Reopening Requirements

Educate Workers: Inform workers of COVID-19 policies and provide education about the symptoms and risk factors associated with the virus; the importance of frequent and thorough handwashing and physical distancing; and the need to stay home when sick.

Maintain physical distance of 6 feet: Maintain at least 6 feet of separation between all workers and customers at all times.

Provide personal protective equipment (PPE): Businesses must provide gloves, goggles, face shields and face masks to workers when necessary. To request face masks for your business click here.

Ensure hand washing: Require frequent hand washing and provide the necessary supplies.

Cleaning and sanitizing: Routinely clean and disinfect the workplace, especially commonly touched surfaces and areas.

Screen employees for illness: Check employees for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 before the start of their shift and instruct sick employees to stay home. Signage: Employers must post signage strongly encouraging customers to wear face coverings. Businesses can download face mask signage on the right side column of this page.

All businesses are required to sign a business pledge stating they will follow all COVID-19 guidance and submit a plan to the Chamber of Commerce prior to opening. Click here to download a copy of the pledge.

To learn more about Safe Start Yakima County, click here.

