Yakima county health officer resigns amid pandemic

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

YAKIMA, Wash. — Dr. Teresa Everson just announced that she will be resigning as Health Officer at the Yakima Health District.

“It is with a heavy heart that I offer my resignation as Health Officer for the Yakima Health District. It has been an honor to work with the dedicated staff of the Yakima Health District, the Board of Health, and our many committed community partners,” said Dr. Everson, “Unfortunately, my family and I can no longer sustain the costs of this position.”

Joining the health district in 2018, Dr. Everson worked with Washington State Department of Health on statewide guidance and procedures for agriculture workers, long-term care facilities, testing strategies, and many other topics.

The district is currently searching for a temporary replacement.

Dr. Everson’s last day is Nov. 20, 2020.

RELATED: Dr. Lutz says he was fired, has no idea who is acting as health officer

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.