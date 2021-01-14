WSU’s Trinity Rodman drafted in National Women’s Soccer League as the No. 2 pick

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

LEESBURG, Va. — Washington State University’s Trinity Rodman was the second pick in the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Rodman, a forward on WSU’s women’s soccer team, was the second pick overall, selected by Washington Spirit. Rodman joined the WSU team in the Fall 2020 season, unfortunately cut short due to COVID-19 — the team will be playing a shortened first season in the spring.

With the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, we have selected Trinity Rodman from @WSUCougarSoccer. pic.twitter.com/OO3yzQwJ99 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) January 14, 2021

Rodman has not yet played a game for WSU, and this year players selected in the draft will sign a waiver to decide whether they will report to their NWSL team immediately or after the spring season.

Washington Spirit is based out of Virginia.

