WSU’s Mouhammed Gueye wins fifth Freshman of the Week award

by Will Wixey

PULLMAN, Wash. — As the NCAA basketball regular season comes to a close, Washington State forward Mouhammed Gueye is still making his presence known.

The freshman just took home his fifth Freshman of the Week award on the season. It marks the most awards any Washington State player has earned within a season, ever. Gueye’s five awards are second-most in the Pac-12 conference behind only Stanford’s Harrison Ingram, who has six.

He led the Cougars to three wins in the last week of the season, with two against Oregon State and one against Oregon. Gueye put up 19 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting in his first game against the Beavers, and three days later, he helped secure the season sweep against them. He also contributed to the 20-point blowout win against Oregon at home.

On the weekend, Gueye averaged 10.3 points per game on 66.7% shooting, while adding 4.7 rebounds, an assist, and a block per game.

