WSU’s Mouhammed Gueye named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for fourth time

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

PULLMAN, Wash. — Freshman forward for Washington State Mouhammed Gueye is putting the Pac-12 conference on notice.

Gueye received the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award for the fourth time this year. Gueye has the second most weekly honors in the conference, trailing only Stanford’s Harrison Ingram who has earned six weekly awards on the year.

No other player from Washington State has earned more than two weekly awards in a single season, making Gueye the first in program history to do so.

The 6’11” star went on a tear in their back-to-back Apple Cup series games against the Washington Huskies. On the weekend, Gueye averaged 17.5 points on 45.7% shooting while adding six rebounds, three-and-a-half assists, and one block per game.

Gueye and the Cougars begin the final week of Pac-12 play on the road at Oregon State Monday night in Corvallis. The game is at 8 p.m. in Gill Coliseum.

READ: Gonzaga, Arizona remain atop AP Top 25 in week of changes

READ: Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard named top five finalists for Point Guard of the Year award

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.