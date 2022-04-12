WSU’s Michael Flowers invited to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

by Will Wixey

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State’s leading scorer and three-point king is finally getting some recognition.

Fifth-year senior Michael Flowers earned an invite to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT).

The PIT is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the country and only open to college seniors. It gives players the chance to face off against some of the best senior talent in the country, in front of professional scouts from each NBA team and overseas clubs.

Flowers was one of 64 standout seniors from across the nation selected for the tournament. The team captain received second team all-Pac-12 honors last season and led the Cougars to 22 wins with a run to the NIT semifinals. He also broke WSU’s all-time single-season three-point record, becoming the only Coug in program history to ever make 100 three-pointers in a single season.

Flowers finished his career, which spanned Western Michigan, South Alabama and WSU, with a remarkable 2,234 points in 152 games played, making 333 career three-pointers on 36.8% efficiency.

The PIT will be played at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia on April 13-16.

