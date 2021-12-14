WSU’s Max Borghi declaring for the NFL draft

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — It comes as no surprise, but Washington State University running back Max Borghi is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.

“It has been nothing but an honor to play for Washington State and represent such an outstanding University,” the senior tweeted. “I have enjoyed every memory created here and I am so blessed for the many opportunities I have earned.”

Blessed is an understatement. All I need is an opportunity and I am betting on myself!!! Thank you Cougar Nation for an amazing four years but I am ready for the next big chapter. Excited to be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Go Cougs Forever‼️ pic.twitter.com/msWanqldHF — Max Borghi (@max_borghi) December 14, 2021

Borghi has scored 12 touchdowns for the Cougs this season while rushing for 880 yards. He is currently tied for 1st in Washington State history with Steve Broussard for total touchdowns and 2nd only to Broussard in rushing touchdowns.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.