WSU’s Max Borghi declaring for the NFL draft
PULLMAN, Wash. — It comes as no surprise, but Washington State University running back Max Borghi is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.
“It has been nothing but an honor to play for Washington State and represent such an outstanding University,” the senior tweeted. “I have enjoyed every memory created here and I am so blessed for the many opportunities I have earned.”
Borghi has scored 12 touchdowns for the Cougs this season while rushing for 880 yards. He is currently tied for 1st in Washington State history with Steve Broussard for total touchdowns and 2nd only to Broussard in rushing touchdowns.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.