WSU’s Kunc transferring to Iowa State

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

PULLMAN, Wash – WSU forward Jaz Kunc is now an Iowa State Cyclone.

Iowa State made the announcement Wednesday.

Kunc, who is from Slovenia, battled an ankle injury for much of last season. He ended this season averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

He’s a graduate transfer and will have two years to play.

