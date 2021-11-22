WSU’s Jahal Woods named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University football’s Jahad Woods was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.

It comes on the heels of WSU’s win over Arizona. Woods made a game-high 12 tackles, 1.5 for loss, forced a fumble and picked off a pass in the 44-18 win.

The Cougs are now bowl-eligible.

WSU is now preparing for its annual showdown with the Huskies. The Apple Cup kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday.

READ: Apple Cup kickoff time set

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.